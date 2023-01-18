ZAMBIA LIKELY TO IMPORT FOOD THIS YEAR DUE TO IMPENDING FOOD CRISIS

Patriotic Front Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has projected that Zambia will for the first time in decades, opt to import food by the end of this year to cushion an impending food crisis due to the chaotic handling of the agriculture sector.

Mr. Mumba says it is worrying that government is yet to complete the distribution of farming inputs halfway through the first month of 2023 while mealie meal prices keep soaring and has accused government of failing to address the cost of living and the plight of the poor majority.

And Mr. Mumba has warned that the sustained failure to recapitalize Mopani copper mines will potentially make Mufulira another Copperbelt ghost town following a similar situation that has left Luanshya severely dilapidated.

In an interview, Mr. Mumba says tension is mounting in his constituency and Mufulira district due to the perceived failure on the side of government to give a clear direction on the future of Mopani copper mine.

He says people are also worried that Mopani’s continued defaults on employee’s loans with various financial institutions and banks have far reaching implications for miners including being black listed under the credit reference bureau while their payslips indicate deductions.

PHOENIX NEWS