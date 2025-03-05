Zambia listed amongst countries were wasteful expenditure was committed



It all fits together. Even the cuts in waste, fraud, and abuse outlined as he described the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) strikes any reasonable person as common sense. Take a look at some of the spending he listed.



Remember this spending comes out of the money the government takes from your paycheck.

“$250,000 to increase vegan local climate action innovation in Zambia.”

Below is the list cited by Donald Trump;



●$45 million for diversity, equity, and inclusion scholarships in Burma.

●$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants. Nobody knows what that is.

●$8 million to promote L.G.B.T.Q.I.+ in the African nation of Lesotho.



●$60 million for Indigenous peoples and Afro-Caribbean empowerment in Central America.

●$8 million for making mice transgender.



●$32 million for a left-wing propaganda operation in Moldova.

●$10 million for male circumcision in Mozambique.

●$20 million for the Arab “Sesame Street” in the Middle East.

●$14 million for social cohesion in Mali.



●$59 million for illegal alien hotel rooms in New York City.

●$42 million for social and behavioral change in Uganda.



●And $101 million for D.E.I. contracts at the Department of Education