ZAMBIA LOSES K2.8 BILLION ANNUALLY TO TOBACCO-RELATED COSTS



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Tobacco control advocates in Zambia have revealed that the country loses over K2.8 billion annually in healthcare costs and reduced productivity due to tobacco-related diseases.





The advocates argue that this is not just a public health crisis, but an economic disaster.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Isaac Mwaipopo stated that the tobacco industry does not benefit the country. Instead, it profits while Zambians continue to suffer.





This, he said, underscores the urgent need for the Tobacco Control Bill.



Mwaipopo emphasized that the bill does not seek to ban tobacco farming, processing, or trade, but rather to regulate it.





He appealed to members of Parliament to carefully consider the implications of this legislation, stating that as the Tobacco Control Bill 2025 moves forward, it is not just another piece of legislation, but a matter of life and death for thousands of Zambians.