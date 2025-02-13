Zambia Marks 13 Years Since AFCON Victory



By Jack Ng’uni



Today, Zambia commemorates 13 years since the Zambia National football team clinched the Africa Cup of Nations –AFCON- title in 2012.



Youth, Sport, and Arts Permanent Secretary, CHILESHE KANGWA, has expressed confidence that the country has what it takes to win another AFCON title, citing the current team’s potential and leadership.



Kangwa has assured fans that the team would receive the necessary support, with no budget cuts this year, and called on the players to give their all in every match.



And Zambian football legend RAINFORD KALABA has emphasized the importance of strengthening the national team’s attack.