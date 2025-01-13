ZAMBIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT SAYS EFFECTS OF TROPICAL STORM DIKELEDI OVER ZAMBIA MINOR AND INDIRECT



THE Zambia Meteorological Department says the effects of tropical storm Dikeledi over Zambia are minor and indirect.





And the department has announced that the tropical storm has temporarily reduced rainfall today and tomorrow over Eastern, Muchinga, Lusaka and the Eastern parts of Central Province.





Giving an update on the storm in an interview with Phoenix News, Department Senior Meteorologist, Peggy Thole says tropical storm Dikeledi is now a severe storm and made land fall over the northern part of Mozambique today, which will cause rainfall activities with stormy winds.





Meanwhile, Ms. Thole says generally, Zambia will continue experiencing rains going forward and has assured the public that the department will provide regular updates as the system progresses.





The department has described Dikeledi as a moderate tropical storm with pressure levels of 1002 hectopascals, sustaining winds of 55 kilometers per hour and moving at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.



PN