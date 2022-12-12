Zambia might host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Before CAF’s arrival in Zambia for inspection regarding Zambia’s readiness to host the Continent’s biggest football showpiece, Members of Caf have already backed Faz and given green light for the hosting rights..

With two modern stadia already, Faz and The Zambian Government have put up a plan to build four more stadia starting early next year in the two year duration..

With other plans to work on Woodlands Stadium, Nkoloma Stadium, Nkana Stadium, Arthur Davies Stadium, Nchanga stadium, Konkola Stadium and Trade Fair Grounds as Training Facilities..

More local and international companies are ready to sponsor building of Stadia and other required facilities

-Football News with Uncle Lucky

📸Bwana Jimmy Productions