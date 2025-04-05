ZAMBIA MOVES TO MEND DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH ZIMBABWE



By Nelson Zulu



Following last year’s diplomatic standoff between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Foreign Affairs and International security minister, Mulambo Haimbe, says concrete steps have been taken to restore and strengthen bilateral relations





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Haimbe likened the historical bond between the two nations to that of Siamese twins, emphasizing the deeply rooted and inseparable nature of their relationship.





While acknowledging that tensions had indeed emerged, Mr. Haimbe confirmed that significant efforts are now underway to resolve the issues, including the establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission, which is currently undergoing a mid-term review as part of a broader framework to enhance political, economic, and diplomatic collaboration.





The minister has expressed optimism that both the public and the international community will soon be informed of the new initiatives being implemented to address past challenges and reaffirm the long-standing relationship between the two countries.





The diplomatic rift began last year when Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused Zambia of forging military ties with the United States while allegedly sidelining Zimbabwe, an accusation he reported to Russia.





In response, Zambia escalated the matter to the Southern African Development Community -SADC-, seeking regional intervention.

PHOENIX NEWS