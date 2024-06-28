ZAMBIA, MOZAMBIQUE AGREE TO INVEST IN JOINT VENTURES IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

ZAMBIA, TANZANIA AGREE TO INVEST IN JOINT VENTURES IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

The Governments of Zambia and Mozambique have agreed to invest in joint ventures in the energy sector.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Mozambique counterpart FILIPE NYUSI at State House this afternoon, President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA said the Government is ready to work with Mozambique to develop a gas pipeline from that country to Zambia.

He further said the two countries will also explore possibilities of bringing on board the private sector to help fund the gas pipeline project.

And Mozambique President FILIPE NYUSI said Mozambique stands ready to supply fuel to Zambia through the construction of a gas pipeline from Luvuma basin in Northern Mozambique to Zambia.

President NYUSI added that a feasibility study will soon be conducted to explore possibilities of developing the gas pipeline.

He further said Mozambique already has a developed natural gas plant with a Pipeline into South Africa.

ZNBC