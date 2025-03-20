ZAMBIA, MOZAMBIQUE SIGN MOU TO ESTABLISH POWER INTERCONNECTORS



By Lovemore Sondashi



The Zambian government and Mozambique have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish power interconnectors for electricity exports, with a call for increased investment in renewable energy.





Speaking during the official opening of the 12th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference (ZIMEC) in Kitwe, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote said the agreement will allow Zambia to receive power directly from Mozambique, unlike the current arrangement that relies on Zimbabwe as a transit point.





Mr. Chikote noted that as Zambia targets the production of 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy, the interconnectors will be crucial in facilitating faster power imports to stabilize supply.





Meanwhile, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe emphasized that as Zambia strives to produce three million tons of copper annually, ensuring a stable energy supply will be critical to prevent power disruptions in the mining sector.