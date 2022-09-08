ZNBS directors steal K649, 000 by manipulating payroll, as police arrest 3

SOME senior directors at the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) have been caught in a fraudulent scheme in which they created a secret payroll and used it to pay themselves different allowances amounting to over K649, 000.

And Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the arrest of three ZNBS employees who have since been charged with the offence of “theft by Servant”.

According to sources within ZNBS, the directors from the Human Resource Department created a private payroll through which they allocated themselves different types of allowances without approval from top management.

The sources further narrated that the directors would send the secret payroll funds to junior employees’ accounts and later instruct them to withdraw and send the money.

Credit: News Diggers