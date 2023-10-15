Zambia National Farmers Union has warned of high prevalence of fake fertilizer on the market.

Agro-business entities have also complained about sub-standard fertiliser especially a type being manufactured locally.

Now the Minister is warning farmers about the fake fertiliser!

I guess certain senior Government officials are too invested in the process to probe this matter that may contribute to poor food security.

But this is a disaster for farmers that are facing added chaos in the sector because of poor and late delivery of in-puts and the El Niño weather pattern