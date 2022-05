A DATE WITH INDIA IN QATAR 🥂

The Zambia National Team has secured a friendly against FIFA’s 106th ranked team as of 1st April, 2022. The game is set for Doha in Qatar on the 25th on May, 2022.

This friendly is aimed at helping the team gel in preparation for Afcon2023 qualifiers. Zambia is in group H along side host Ivory Coast,Comoros and Lesotho.