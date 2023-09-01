ZAMBIA NATIONAL WOMEN’S LOBBY APPLAUDS ACC FOR ARRESTING CBU LECTURERS IN BRIBERY SCANDAL

Zambia national Women’s Lobby –ZNWL- has commended the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- for arresting two Copperbelt University –CBU- Lecturers for soliciting and receiving bribes to facilitate students to pass exams.

Yesterday two CBU lecturers were arrested on accusations of luring female students to bed and soliciting and receiving bribes in exchange for good grades.

And in reaction to this ZNWL Information Officer, Victoria Phiri tells Mafken FM Radio that, Power dynamics have always been at play since time immemorial and it is saddening that most Lecturers abuse their power in the sense that they are able to determine the results and trajectory of the student’s immediate future.

Mrs. Phiri has appealed to lecturers in the habit of sleeping with students in exchange for good grades to desist from such and not use the influence they have to abuse young women.

Meanwhile, Advocacy on Human Development Coordinator, Chris Mweemba says corruption is a terrible vice that should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

Mr. Mweemba has called on the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- widen their net and visit all the institutions that provide services to Zambians.