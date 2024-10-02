ZAMBIA NEEDS A COST-REFLECTIVE ELECTRICITY TARRIFFS.

Presently, Zambia is experiencing one of the worst electricity load managements in its history. One rapid turning point is that, over the past 15 years, we have over invested in hydroelectricity power, which has been impacted by climate change and is the reason for the current power shortage in the nation. “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail,” as Benjamin Franklin once stated. It is no longer a mystery that we can predict the next El Nino by analysing climate data, and projections show that Zambia will see warmer and drier years until 2080, necessitating a switch to other renewable energy sources like solar, thermal, wind, etc. How we ended up investing in more hydroelectric power generation, especially in Zambia’s southern region where the consequences of climate change have been most visible and where scientific climatic data is available until 2080, is a topic for another day.

The country through Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) a state-owned power company producing 80% of electricity consumed in the country, requires cost-reflective electricity tariffs, which, put simply, mean that you will draw in more private sector investors the more money individuals are willing to invest in energy. We can easily imagine the feelings that our beautiful people in Zambia are experiencing at this time of electricity difficulties, which have an impact on homes, businesses, and the GDP in general. This is not the appropriate moment to discuss tariff increases since, first of all, the good being sold does not exist, so how can the tariffs be raised? Nevertheless, business does not operate in such a manner. Because the cost of generating is higher than the price at which power is sold, Zambia Electricity supply Corporation (ZESCO) is now losing money, which discourages any potential investors from making an energy investment.

“I would like to know from the previous speaker whether Zambia has plans to hike their tariff because, from what I am reading currently online, on a comparative analysis basis in southern Africa, it has one of the lowest tariffs as compared to other countries.”

This was the follow-up question I received during the London Sustainability Week that I attended here in England. Though I wished ZESCO’s managing director could have responded, I emphasised the current issues, discussions, and policies that call for higher tariffs.

Uganda undertook energy reforms from 1999 to 2005 to unbundle its transmission, distribution, and generating utilities. This provided a chance for concessions from the private sector for the production and delivery of power, and currently, there isn’t load shedding in Uganda. The night of March 31, when Air Brussels landed down at Kampala Airport, I was unable to tell the difference between what I was seeing in Kampala and some cities in Europe, a well-lit city. Although it is true that hydroelectricity investments in Uganda are feasible given the country’s high rainfall, what is feasible in Uganda may not be feasible in Zambia due to, climatic disparities, and the effects of climate change, it is essential that we implement sustainable practices like solar, thermal, wind, etc that may work for us. Due to the policy change that ZESCO was attempting to implement but sadly at the incorrect time, this seem to be a viable option with low risks, given debt restructuring the Nation has undergone and the current ZESCO debt the company is eliminating, is to seek investors. An investor would never fall for such an allure, it would be likened to encouraging a cockroach to inform the hens that their supper is ready, while the hens will be ecstatic as they will be eating the cockroach. Without power, no economy can develop, industrialise, or remain competitive. Sometimes the choices we make might not be the greatest for our wonderful people. South Africa, for example, quickly shifted to coal energy after a severe load management crisis. This is true even in developing countries where energy is the main economic driver; economies would still like to accelerate their energy transition because fossil fuels are bad for the environment.

Leadership has a crucial role in planning and governance. After only few months in office, the UK’s labour government is laying the groundwork for what Energy Secretary Ed Miliband refers to as the “rooftop revolution,” which would see the establishment of massive solar farms in the east of the country. The goal is to install solar panels in many households in order to reduce domestic energy costs. As this is a movement towards renewable energy, it also contributes to the transition towards a net carbon zero path by 2050, incorporating community involvement and collaborating with the government to guarantee that everyone benefits from the change. Additionally, plans exist to create the national energy system operator by next month, October,2024 and purchase the power operators from the national grid for approximately £630 million. If major economies continued to intend to increase their energy mix, what about developing nations whose economies rely heavily on energy as a driver of economic growth?

Last but not least, the African Development Bank has announced good news, it has received a $10 billion assistance from the Rockefeller Foundation, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to continue the ambitious “mission 300,” which aims to give 300 million Africans access to electricity through the World Bank and African Development Bank. One of the 11 African countries that will get flexible, short- to medium-term technical support is Zambia. Additionally, low-income countries are eligible for the (IMF) Resilience Sustainability Trust (RST) funds because of the severe effects of climate change, due to their low income and vulnerability status, to manage the aftershocks. We need energy to power our economy because of the ambitious, booming mining sector, that the Zambian government has set, a target of 3 million metric tonnes of copper, the manufacturing sector, the agri-food system, and the transportation system. While climate change threatens hydropower, alternative energy sources like solar, some offshore wind, and other thermal electricity could assist boost our economy. However, these plans won’t be feasible in our generation unless they draw in investment. Tariff hikes are urgently needed by ZESCO, but only after Zambians’ troubled hearts are gently but painfully operated upon, and the joy that follows outweighs the suffering endured along the voyage.

MALAMBO NCHIMUNYA

Global Development and Climate Change Analyst.

Manchester,UK.

29/09/2024.

The views expressed herein are those of the Author’s and do not necessarily reflect official position of the Zambian government or Agencies mentioned.