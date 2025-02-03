ZAMBIA NEEDS AN INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT



The importance of having women in governance cannot be overstated. Women bring unique perspectives, diverse ideas, and a commitment to inclusive decision-making that benefits the entire societies.





The small number of women holding key decision making positions under the UPND government is not only discouraging, but it has severely limits the country’s potential for progress,has overlooked the importance of gender equality and also failed to leverage the talents and insights of half of our population.





By failing to provide equal opportunities for women in leadership, the UPND is undermining Zambia’s development and growth. Diverse leadership is essential for addressing the complex challenges we face as a country.



Gender inclusive governance fosters innovation, improves representation, and ensures that policies reflect the needs of all citizens.





Excluding women from key roles not only damages Zambia’s prospects but also sends a wrong message about the value of women’s contributions in shaping our nation’s future.



Zambia deserves better. It’s time to prioritize gender equality in governance and empower women to play a central role in the decision-making processes that shape our country.





Citizens first agenda for Zambia.



Join today and let’s govern together tomorrow.



Faith Munthali



Citizens First Party National Chairlady.