Zambia North to South Water Diversion Project: Is this what the Zambian People Want?
This decision requires wider consultation through right channels. This project may bring about serious and significant environmental and social impacts if not we’ll handled. Precautionary measures has to be taken before we create a another national disaster. Right now are trying to fix the Kafue River Pollution.
Environmental concerns:
– Alteration of Water Flow: Diverting water from one region to another can disrupt the natural flow of rivers, affecting aquatic ecosystems and wildlife habitats.
– Water Pollution: Changes in water flow and quality can lead to increased pollution, harming both human health and the environment.
– Loss of Biodiversity: Diverting water can disrupt the delicate balance of ecosystems, potentially leading to the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services.
Social implications:
– Community Displacement:The diversion of water can lead to the displacement of communities that rely on the affected water sources for their livelihoods.
– Economic Impacts: Changes in water availability can affect agriculture, fisheries, and other industries that rely on water, leading to economic losses and instability.
– Food Security: The diversion of water can impact food security, particularly in regions where agriculture is heavily reliant on the affected water sources.
The bigger question is; Why not set up power stations in Luapula/Northern? Reading the preliminary report of this project is shocking. Trying so hard to understand the motivating factor behind this project
Maggie Mapalo Mwape
Executive Director
Centre for Environment Justice
It’s not a whole river that’s going to be diverted if this plan is executed. It’s only part of the water from a river or lake. The flow will certainly not be all-weather and 24/7. It’s water that will be needed only in drought years or lean months. If it’s not needed the flow will be shut off. Water, environmental, financial and engineering experts will of course have the last word.
Who ever designed the boundaries around Zambia was crazy when it comes to that part of Zambia/DRC strip UpTo Central Province.
The initiative is very good except I have never been comfortable with DRC-The Kabokes, craftiness, short heartedness..etc
Constructors will be occasionally attacked.
Let’s notbe negative with unfounded science hypothesis. There won’t be any danger to ecosystem.
If Americans were thinking like that they would have not gone to the Moon.
Let’s the works begin it long over due.
By the way! Where does Chishimba Falls get it water? If it is connected to great lakes of Luapula then better construct more Electric generator turbines at that falls than digging canals.
The Chishimba Falls in Kasama is on the Luombe river. There’s a small hydropower station already there.
The solar power alternative is the best solution. There is no doubt that the sun will shine everyday. 12 hours guaranteed per day. And you don’t have to locate the solar plants in Congo. As for rainfall, it has already demonstrated that it is not reliable.
Then you want to put strategic water diversions through one of the most lawless country in the world? Good luck with that
Nothing is impossible bane. it is a well thought alternative. Rivers and mountains dont talk, we can control their form and stability through thinking outside the box.
Who thought the Tazara or Tazama were possible? We jave Engineers and they can learn from Vhinese ingenuity. It takes courage and brains to do great things.