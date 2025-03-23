Zambia North to South Water Diversion Project: Is this what the Zambian People Want?



This decision requires wider consultation through right channels. This project may bring about serious and significant environmental and social impacts if not we’ll handled. Precautionary measures has to be taken before we create a another national disaster. Right now are trying to fix the Kafue River Pollution.





Environmental concerns:

– Alteration of Water Flow: Diverting water from one region to another can disrupt the natural flow of rivers, affecting aquatic ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

– Water Pollution: Changes in water flow and quality can lead to increased pollution, harming both human health and the environment.



– Loss of Biodiversity: Diverting water can disrupt the delicate balance of ecosystems, potentially leading to the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services.





Social implications:

– Community Displacement:The diversion of water can lead to the displacement of communities that rely on the affected water sources for their livelihoods.

– Economic Impacts: Changes in water availability can affect agriculture, fisheries, and other industries that rely on water, leading to economic losses and instability.



– Food Security: The diversion of water can impact food security, particularly in regions where agriculture is heavily reliant on the affected water sources.





The bigger question is; Why not set up power stations in Luapula/Northern? Reading the preliminary report of this project is shocking. Trying so hard to understand the motivating factor behind this project



Maggie Mapalo Mwape

Executive Director

Centre for Environment Justice