Zambia now has dictatorship of the worst kind under the UPND- Archbishop Mpundu

EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says Zambia is now a dictatorship of the worst kind because President Hakainde Hichilema is doing exactly what PF did to him to opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, Mpundu says the recent meeting between President Hichilema and Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) leadership was cordial, but critical issues were not considered. Commenting on the arrest of Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe, Archbishop Mpundu said Zambia was now a police state and a dictatorship of the worst kind. “The problem is Zambians, we have a very short memory.

If for example you say this is what happened to HH, now he is doing it to M'membe, should he have a very short memory? We went to visit him,