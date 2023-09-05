ZAMBIA, OFFICIALLY A ‘POLICE STATE’ UNDER UPND – IMBOELA

NATIONAL Democratic Congress-NDC leader, Saboi Imboela, says Zambia has become a Police State under the New Dawn Administration.

Commenting on the recent detention of Patriots for Economic Progress Leader, Sean Tembo, Imboela says such arrests are uncalled for and must come to an end.

She describes the continued arrests of opposition political leaders on flimsy and tramped up charges as political persecution intimidation and abduction.

Imboela has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to desist from persecuting opposition political leaders using the State Police having condemned and experienced such acts before he assumed Presidency in 2021.

Last Friday, Police in Lusaka arrested Sean Tembo for two charges of hate speech against President Hakainde Hichilema allegedly published on his Facebook page.

The charges are under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021, with Tembo spending the weekend in Police Custody.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9