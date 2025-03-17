ZAMBIA PARTICIPATES IN TALKS TO CHART THE FUTURE OF DRC’s PEACE AND SECURITY



ZAMBIA has joined forces with Southern African Development Community and East African Community states in Zimbabwe to continue charting a lasting solution to the security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.





The Zambian delegation was part of the Joint SADC-EAC Senior Officials’ meeting, which called for consideration of immediate, medium, and long-term measures recommended by the regions’ defence chiefs during a meeting in Tanzania.



The Zambian delegation was led by the Ministry of defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Haamaundu and attended by Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, and other senior government officials.





Zimbabwe’s Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Chairperson at the opening session Ambassador Albert Chimbindi said the meeting was a demonstration of the regional bodies’ commitment to creat the Africa they want and to ensure the Democratic Republic of Congo thrives.





Ambassador Chimbindi noted that the Joint SADC-EAC meeting was convened amidst a sense of urgency and regret as the security situation in the East DRC continues to worsen despite previous remedial efforts.





He said collective efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the eastern part of the DRC must therefore continue to be guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 2773 of 2025, which says there can be no military solution in the Eastern DRC but rather a process of inclusive dialogue.





And, Co-Chair of the Joint SADC-EAC Meeting, Brigdier General Edward Lugendo, said as collective efforts to support peace, security, and stability in the DRC continue, there is need to learn from successes and challenges of previous interventions.



This is according to a statement made available to ZNBC News by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Principal Public Relations Officer, Mwala Kalaluka.