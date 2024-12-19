ZAMBIA PLACED IN POT 3 AHEAD OF 2025 AFCON DRAWS!
THE road to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continues as Zambia finds itself in Pot 3 for the highly anticipated draws, scheduled for January 27, 2025, in Morocco.
Here’s the breakdown of the pots:
POT 1:
🇲🇦 Morocco
🇸🇳 Senegal
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇩🇿 Algeria
🇳🇬 Nigeria
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
POT 2:
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇲🇱 Mali
🇹🇳 Tunisia
🇿🇦 South Africa
🇨🇩 DR Congo
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
POT 3:
🇬🇦 Gabon
🇦🇴 Angola
🇿🇲 Zambia
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
🇧🇯 Benin
POT 4:
🇲🇿 Mozambique
🇰🇲 Comoros
🇹🇿 Tanzania
🇸🇩 Sudan
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
🇧🇼 Botswana
The tournament will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.