ZAMBIA PLACED IN POT 3 AHEAD OF 2025 AFCON DRAWS!



THE road to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continues as Zambia finds itself in Pot 3 for the highly anticipated draws, scheduled for January 27, 2025, in Morocco.



Here’s the breakdown of the pots:



POT 1:

🇲🇦 Morocco

🇸🇳 Senegal

🇪🇬 Egypt

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast





POT 2:

🇨🇲 Cameroon

🇲🇱 Mali

🇹🇳 Tunisia

🇿🇦 South Africa

🇨🇩 DR Congo

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso





POT 3:

🇬🇦 Gabon

🇦🇴 Angola

🇿🇲 Zambia

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea

🇧🇯 Benin





POT 4:

🇲🇿 Mozambique

🇰🇲 Comoros

🇹🇿 Tanzania

🇸🇩 Sudan

🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

🇧🇼 Botswana





The tournament will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.