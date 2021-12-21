ZAMBIA PLASTIC SURGEON DR MATOLASE MTONGA DIES

A dark cloud has befallen the medical and Surgical fraternity in Zambia with the demise of Dr. Matolase Mtonga, a brilliant young Plastic Surgeon.

Dr. Mtonga who until her death last evening, worked for the University Teaching Hospital, department of Surgery, was one of the very few female plastic surgeons that Zambia could boast of .

She was also part of the ReSurge and SkinCeuticals second cohort of pioneering women in reconstructive surgery.

May the Soul of Dr. Matolase Mtonga rest in eternal peace.

F.M