ZAMBIA POLICE ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF IRRESPONSIBLE GUN USE



ZAMBIA Police (ZP) has assured the public that the organisation is taking proactive measures to address the gun culture in the country.





ZP Public Relations Officer, Rea Hamoonga says the organisation has been conducting gun ownership sensitisation activities.



Speaking in an interview to ZANIS, Mr Hamoonga cautioned gun owners to adhere to the laws governing the firearm usage.





“The law is clear and if anyone contravenes the laws governing firearm use they shall face consequences which include revocation of their firearm licence,” said Mr Hamoonga.



Mr Hamoonga that ZP is committed to acting against those who have committed firearm crimes and that the Inspector General has the authority to revoke firearm licences without compensation from individuals who misuse their firearms.





He urged the public and firearm holders to remember that firearm licences are not absolute and that holders should handle their firearms with care.





He also assured the public that ZP will continue to work with stakeholders to promote a culture of responsible firearm ownership.





He said this in response to Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata concerns regarding the growing gun culture in Zambia.