ZAMBIA POLICE BANS CADRES FROM ASSEMBLING AT COURTS TO AVOID UNRULY BEHAVIOR

The Zambia Police Command has resolved that NO political cadres will be allowed to assemble at the courts.

Police Deputy Spokesperson DANNY MWALE has also called on political party leaders not to allow their sympathizers including cadres to gather at the High Court or anywhere near the court premises.

Mr MWALE states that police are not going to tolerate any unruly behaviour from political party cadres irrespective of which party they belong to.

ZNBC