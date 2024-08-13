ZAMBIA POLICE GEAR UP TO TACKLE CYBERCRIME, SAYS INSPECTOR GENERAL MUSAMBA



Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba has announced that the Zambia Police Service is strategically positioning itself to combat the growing threat of cybercrime in the country.



Speaking at the official opening of an advanced cybercrime training program for criminal investigators, held yesterday August 12, 2024, at the Command Centre in Lusaka, Mr. Musamba emphasized that the expansion of the digital landscape has not only created development opportunities but also introduced sophisticated cyber threats that require immediate attention.



“The digital era has presented us with new challenges, and it is crucial that our law enforcement officers stay ahead of criminals by staying up to date with technology,” Mr. Musamba stated. He stressed the importance of a proactive approach to capacity building, urging officers to fully engage in the training to gain the skills necessary to safeguard Zambia’s digital frontiers.



Director General of the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), Eng. Choolwe Nalubamba, represented by Director of Economic Regulations Bernard Banda, echoed these sentiments. He highlighted the need for a coordinated approach among law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to effectively combat cybercrime. Eng. Nalubamba noted that while the digital age has brought significant advancements, it has also exposed new vulnerabilities that criminals are eager to exploit.



Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations, Mr. Maxwell Timba, added that the training program’s curriculum is specifically designed to equip officers with the skills required to manage cybercrime effectively.