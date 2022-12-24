ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICER DEPLOYED AS PART OF THE SADC MISSION IN MOZAMBIQUE DIES AFTER THROWING HIMSELF IN THE INDIAN OCEAN

By Patricia Male

A Zambia Police Officer deployed as part of the SADC mission in Mozambique has died after throwing himself in the Indian Ocean.

Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to Mozambique Lloyd Himaambo has confirmed that inspector Harry Manda Kaputo died on Pemba Island in the cab Delgado province of Mozambique.

Mr. Himaambo says Mr. Kaputo had earlier complained of not feeling well and was taken to hospital where doctors could however not diagnose any problem.

He says the deceased later took some poisonous substance and threw himself into the Indian Ocean but was rescued by other officers and taken to hospital where he unfortunately passed on.

Mr. Himaambo says a family representative and Zambian officials are have since arrived in Pemba and are making arrangements to repatriate his body to Zambia.

