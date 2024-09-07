Zambia Police pick and detain EFF Spokesperson, Suzgo Mbale for alleged issuing an insulting video against authorities

DETENTION OF SUZGO MBALE FOR USE OF INSULTING LANGUAGE



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Suzgo MBALE, a male aged 43, of House No. 49, Kabulonga Extension, has been detained for the offence of Use of Insulting Language contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



The facts of the matter are that on Thursday, September 5,2024, Mr. Mbale caused to be published a video on the TikTok social media platform under the account name @Mbaleone, in which he used insulting language.



The suspect is currently detained in lawful custody .The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the law is upheld and that individuals who breach the peace by using offensive language or conduct are dealt with in accordance with the law.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER