ZAMBIA POLICE POSTPONE DR. M’MEMBE’S SCHEDULED INTERVIEW





Lusaka… Tuesday March 25, 2025



The Zambia Police have postponed the highly anticipated interview of Dr. Fred M’membe, which was initially set to take place tomorrow, March 26, 2025, at Police Headquarters.





The announcement was made by Simon Mulenga Mwila, the Chairperson for Legal Affairs of the Socialist Party.





In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mr Mwila informed the public that the interview had been rescheduled to a later date that is yet to be confirmed.



As a result, Dr. M’membe will no longer be required to appear before the police on the originally planned date.



While the reasons for the postponement remain unclear, the announcement has drawn significant attention due to the public interest surrounding the matter.





Mr Mwila assured citizens that further updates would be provided once a new date is set.





Dr. Fred M’membe, a prominent figure in Zambian politics and the President of the Socialist Party, has been a subject of increasing public and media interest in recent months.



However, the specifics of the police interview have not been disclosed.



The Socialist Party has urged its supporters and the public to remain vigilant as they await further communication.