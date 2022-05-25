ZAMBIA POLICE refers late NDC member Obed Kasongo’s case to National Prosecutions Authority for possible inquest The Zambia Police Service would to clarify that the matter involving the death of Obed Kasongo who died after having allegedly been assaulted in Luanshya has been forwarded to the National Prosecution Authority for a possible inquest holding.

We are urging the Public to exercise restraint corncering this matter as the due process of the law takes its course.

We will be updating the nation in this regard. Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.