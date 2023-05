Zambia Police says former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is still enjoying State security.

This is contrary to some social media reports that Lungu’s security has been withdrawn.

Zambia Police Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed to Byta FM Zambia that the former Head of State still has government security.

Mwale reveals that the officers appearing on the message circulating on social media have been withdrawn and deployed to perform other duties elsewhere.