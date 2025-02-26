ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE CONDEMNS “BARBARIC” KILLING OF 25-YEAR-OLD ALBINO MAN



The Zambia Police Service has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Michael Simuntala, a 25-year-old man living with albinism, describing the murder as “barbaric and disturbing”.





Michael was killed between February 22 and 24, 2025, in Lyuchi Village, Chief Waitwika’s area in Nakonde District.



Three suspects, Willard Sinkala, Chimwemwe Ng’andu, and Misheck Simukonda, are being hunted by the police in connection with the murder.



The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are urging members of the public to provide any information that may lead to their apprehension.





The Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga has reassured the public, especially persons living with albinism and their families, of its commitment to ensuring their safety.





The police have opened a docket of case and are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.





The police are urging anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.



Chete FM