ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE ‘S RESPONSE TO HONOURABLE JAY BANDA ALLEGED ABDUCTION INCIDENT

June 12, 2024 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that today, we received a letter of complaint from Honourable Jay Banda, Member of Parliament for Petauke Constituency, regarding an alleged abduction incident. Honourable Banda had previously given a statement to the police regarding the events of May 25, 2024, in which he did not provide any details related to this alleged abduction.

In his recent letter, Honourable Banda has identified certain individuals he alleges were involved in his purported abduction.

The police are awaiting Honourable Banda’s discharge from Maina Soko medical care, after which he will be required to lodge a formal complaint and provide a detailed statement. This process is necessary to proceed with any potential criminal investigation.

The Zambia Police Service assures the public that we are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.