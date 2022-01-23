Press statement for immediate release

22/01/2022

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SHOULD ARREST THE ATTACKER OF CIVIL SERVANTS IN KASAMA

I wish to strongly condemn the development coming from Kasama were the DAO Ms Namukolo, was attacked by some criminals. We ask the police to act accordingly, and do the needful by arresting all the people involved in the barbaric act shown in the video. In addition, the police should also investigate even old cases of that nature and make offenders account for their acts.

The country is going through a healing process were we saw some women being threatened and others being stripped naked in the public by unruly cadres. We can’t afford to go back to our vomit again as a nation.

Violence is one of the major reasons that prompted million Zambians turning in huge numbers on the 12th August elections to see the end of such behavior in the country. The police should be alert of many criminals masquerading as political parties cadres.

The president has been very firm before, during and after the elections about cadreism, so we don’t want to hear excuses from the police. We expect the police to act accordingly by arresting those individuals who acted in a criminal manner against the constitution of Zambia.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Africa and Amnesty International