Zambia Police Service: When Will You Stop Driving the UPND party Agenda?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Zambia Police Service: When Will You Stop Driving the UPND party Agenda?

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The Zambia Police Service has become a weapon of oppression, abandoning its constitutional duty to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all Zambians. The blatant abuse of power to serve the political interests of the United Party for National Development (UPND) is now undeniable. How much longer will this institution sacrifice justice at the altar of partisanship? The nation has witnessed enough of the shameful spectacle where fabricated charges — hate speech, sedition, and the favored aggravated robbery — are wielded as political bludgeons. The rule of law has been reduced to political theater, and justice is mocked.

A Clear and Disturbing Pattern of Persecution

Time and again, the Zambia Police Service has been deployed not to fight crime, but to silence dissenters:

Rizwel Patel, a known Patriotic Front (PF) supporter, was accused of assaulting Mr. Ground and Chama America — pawns in Miles Sampa’s scheme to destabilize the PF. Sampa declared himself PF president in a bogus convention, orchestrated with UPND backing, broadcast live on ZNBC, and heavily guarded by police and armored vehicles at Mulungushi Conference Centre.

Patel now languishes in prison, facing a non-bailable, trumped-up charge of aggravated robbery — a blatant attempt to break his spirit and punish his political loyalty. This case is a brazen example of political persecution.

Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda endured even greater suffering. He was abducted, tortured, and brutalized by UPND operatives. His calls for justice were met with cold silence. Instead of pursuing his attackers, police — acting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s direct orders — resurrected an eight-year-old, long-settled case. The reopening of this case was a calculated political move to crush him. Despite providing the names of his abductors, Banda was slapped with fabricated, non-bailable charges of aggravated robbery.

Hon. Mumbi Phiri, former PF Deputy Secretary-General, is the next target. She has been arrested and accused of aggravated robbery after confronting Green Economy Minister Mike Mposha for illegally confiscating NRCs and voters’ cards during the Kawambwa by-election. Instead of holding Mposha accountable, the police shamefully arrested the whistleblower. This case epitomizes how the Zambia Police Service has become a political hit squad, shielding UPND elites while persecuting opposition figures.

A Betrayal of Duty and Trust

The Zambia Police Service is constitutionally mandated to serve all citizens equally and uphold justice impartially. However, under the UPND regime, the police have been reduced to enforcers of political vendettas. When aggravated robbery, a charge reserved for heinous violent crimes, is repeatedly weaponized to silence critics, it degrades law enforcement into political oppression.

This is a betrayal of public trust, a perversion of justice, and a direct assault on democracy.

The People Demand Accountability

Zambians are outraged. We will no longer sit quietly as law enforcement becomes a puppet theater, manipulated by President Hichilema and his partisan ambitions. The erosion of integrity within the police will not be forgotten. The people are watching — and we will hold those responsible accountable.

Zambia Police Service, do you comprehend your constitutional duty? Your loyalty is to justice and the people — not political masters. You have a solemn responsibility to protect the innocent and enforce laws without bias. By abandoning these principles, you have betrayed the very soul of your profession.

Enough Is Enough

We demand a police service that stands for truth and justice, not one that executes political vendettas. The days of politically motivated arrests and selective justice must end. The people of Zambia will no longer tolerate this blatant corruption of justice. Reform is non-negotiable. Public trust must be restored — now.

The time for excuses has passed. The time for action is now.