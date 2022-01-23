ZAMBIA POLICE STATEMENT ON PROGRESS MADE ON ASSAULT AND THEFT WHICH OCCURED IN KASAMA

23RD JANUARY, 2022

LUSAKA, THE Zambia Police in Northern province, Kasama have made tremendous progress on the assault and theft case which occured on the 21st of January 2022 at Kasama District Administration office.

Police conducted an operation that led to the apprehension of four out of five suspected UPND youths that are currently in police custody.

The suspects include Andrew Sichimba aged 27 of mukulumpe Township, Bornface Kaonga aged 30 of Musenga township, Phiri Nathan aged 22 of Amini village chief Mwamba and Kalimwengo Costern aged 24 of Winburg Compound and all are from Kasama District.

The fifth suspect is still on the run and as police we are confident he will be picked and suspects will all appear in court soon.

The police command wishes to remind political parties and members of the public that taking the law in their own hands amounts to crime which is punishable by law, the reason police will not relent in arresting such perpetrators.

LEMMY KAJOBA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE