ZAMBIA POLICE STATEMENT ON THE JUST ENDED INTERPOL SELECTION FOR THE POSITION OF SECRETARY GENERAL

June 26, 2024 – The Zambia Police Service wish to express gratitude to the Republican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the government of the republic of Zambia for the support rendered to our candidate for the selection to the position of INTERPOL Secretary General, Mr. Mubita Nawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Administration.

We wish to thank the people of Zambia and stakeholders including the media who supported his candidature for the tremendous support.

We also express our sincere gratitude to INTERPOL for allowing our candidate to participate. The organisation’s dedication to enhancing Police cooperation across the world is commendable. We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the pursuit of a safer and more secure world.

Mr. Nawa was not only a candidate for Zambia but represented the African continent as a whole. As the country may be aware, he is one of the highly acclaimed and internationally exposed Police officer who has risen through the ranks upto his current position in the Zambia Police Service.

As Police Command, we are convinced that he will make it in other future international Police positions.

The Zambia Police Service wish to congratulate Mr. Valdecy Urquiza of Brazil for being selected as the proposed candidate for the position of INTERPOL Secretary General.

We wish him success.

Milner Muyambango

ACTING INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE