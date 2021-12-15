ZAMBIA POLICE SUMMONS PF CHAIRPERSON FOR INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY RAPHAEL NAKACINDA

Lusaka, Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has been summoned to appear before Chelstone Police Station for questioning at 14:00hrs today.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has asked for permission from the High Court to commence contempt proceeding against Hon Nakacinda.

Mr. Kabesha alleged that Hon Nakacinda issued a contemptuous statement aimed at undermining the case in which PF Kabushi lawmaker Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and others are challenging the Speaker’s decision to stop them from attending Parliament business.

He has argued that the said words are malicious and suggests that there is interference in the Judiciary by a member of the Executive

This is according to an affidavit in support of the summon for leave to commence contempt proceedings in the High Court.

Two days ago, Hon Nakacinda is alleged to have said President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoning Judges at his house with the view of influencing the outcome of the Court process.