ZAMBIA POLICE WARNS CULPRITS PLANNING TO CAUSE COMMOTION AT NCWALA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

February 23,2024

The Zambia Police Service has received credible intelligence suggesting that certain individuals may be planning to cause disturbances at the upcoming Ncwala traditional ceremony scheduled for tomorrow February 24,2024. We take this opportunity to strongly warn against any illegal activities that may disrupt the peaceful proceedings of this traditional event.

The Ncwala ceremony holds cultural significance for the people of Eastern province and we are committed to ensuring its smooth execution without any untoward incidents. Police will be actively monitoring the event, and any attempts to cause disturbances will be met with immediate intervention.

We urge all participants and attendees to cooperate with the authorities, allowing the Ncwala ceremony to unfold as planned without any disruptions. Your compliance to this advisory iis crucial to maintain the safety and security of all individuals present.

The Zambia Police Service is dedicated to upholding the peace and protecting the well-being of our citizenry. We appreciate the understanding of all peace loving Zambians and cooperation in this matter.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER