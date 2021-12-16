FORMER MONGU TOWN CLERK’S SON NABBED BY ZP WITH 3 OTHERS IN SCAM RELATED OFFENCE.

BY LIAMBELA MUTUMBA

Former Mongu town clerk Francis kalenga’s son Kabiye kalenga has allegedly being nabbed with his three peers in Lusaka by the Zambia police on suspicion of extorting money from people using a name of a known Lusaka based business, Chanda Brian’s, by purporting to sale phones and shoes, among other items.

In a confession video that has gone viral on some social platforms, group leader only identified as Paul Milo Dos Santos of Angolan origin says his scaming business was established in 2020 and his so far made thousands of kwacha to enable him and his friends live a lavishing life.

Inside police sources say the four were detained about two days ago and are still in police custody.

However, Police have not yet released an official statement on the arrest of the four mongu young men.