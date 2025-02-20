ZAMBIA PROJECTS BUMPER HARVEST, DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS, AND LOAD SHEDDING UPDATE.



MINISTER of Information and Media, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, announced significant progress in several key areas.





The government anticipates a bumper maize harvest due to favorable rainfall, ensuring national food security and potential exports.



Resources are being procured to stock maize reserves, and surplus grain will be exported to increase revenue.





Zambia has also achieved 90% agreement in principle with creditors on debt restructuring, including $3.84 billion in Eurobond debt, $6.3 billion owed to official bilateral creditors, and $4.1 billion owed to China. An agreement on the remaining $3.2 billion is pending.





Regarding load shedding, the government awaits expert guidance on water volumes in reservoirs before announcing a timeframe for its reduction or end.





Alternative power generation projects, including Mamba Collieries’ Phase II expansion (300 MW), are progressing, and ZESCO is clearing its debt to Mamba.





President Hichilema will soon commission a 100MW solar plant in Chisamba.





Finally, the government welcomed Zambia’s improved score (39 from 37) in the 2024 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, indicating progress in the fight against corruption.