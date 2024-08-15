ZAMBIA PULLS OUT OF DEFENCE SADC SOCCER GAMES AMIDST POLICTICAL TENSIONS BETWEEN MNANGAGWA AND HICHILEMA
Harare, Zimbabwe-The Zimbabwe
Football Association (ZIFA) has hastily
assembled a 21-man squad to face a
Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) select team
in a match scheduled for Tuesday at Rufaro
Stadium.
This move follows the unexpected withdrawal of the Zambia Defence Forces from the originally planned fixture, a decision influenced by escalating diplomatic tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
On Monday, ZIFA unveiled the squad
comprising players from the Castle Lager
Premier Soccer League. Technical director
Jethro Hunidzarira will helm the team in the
absence of newly appointed Warriors coach,
Michael Nees.
The match was initially set as a highlight of
the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations
