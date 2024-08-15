ZAMBIA PULLS OUT OF DEFENCE SADC SOCCER GAMES AMIDST POLICTICAL TENSIONS BETWEEN MNANGAGWA AND HICHILEMA



Harare, Zimbabwe-The Zimbabwe

Football Association (ZIFA) has hastily

assembled a 21-man squad to face a

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) select team

in a match scheduled for Tuesday at Rufaro

Stadium.



This move follows the unexpected withdrawal of the Zambia Defence Forces from the originally planned fixture, a decision influenced by escalating diplomatic tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia.



On Monday, ZIFA unveiled the squad

comprising players from the Castle Lager

Premier Soccer League. Technical director

Jethro Hunidzarira will helm the team in the

absence of newly appointed Warriors coach,

Michael Nees.



The match was initially set as a highlight of

the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations