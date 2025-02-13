ZAMBIA RAILWAY CLOSES NDOLA-SAKANIA LINE AFTER SINKHOLE THREATENS SAFETY



Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) has closed the Ndola–Sakania railway line on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following a sinkhole incident on February 11, 2025.



According to a statement issued by ZRL Public Relations Manager Sombe Longwani–Ng’onga, the decision was made due to concerns over ground stability and infrastructure integrity, posing a significant safety risk to train operations and the surrounding community.



Ng’onga speaking on the sinkhole discovery and concerns said a preliminary assessment by the ZRL Engineering Team revealed that a sinkhole measuring 20 meters in diameter and 15 meters deep, just six meters from the railway line and cracks observed 20 meters away, some extending across the tracks, raising alarms about further ground movement.



She further stated that the incident is suspected to be caused by an underlying limestone aquifer, which may have triggered the ground collapse.



Highlighting the impact on cross-border trade she said the closure has disrupted cross-border rail transportation between Zambia and the DRC, impacting businesses and trade operations that rely on the rail corridor for the movement of goods.



With a collaborative Response Underway, ZRL is working closely with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and Ministry of Transport and Logistics. This collaboration aims to ensure a coordinated and swift response to the incident.



In a commitment to public safety and transparency. “The safety and well-being of all stakeholders are our top priority,” said Longwani–Ng’onga, adding that the closure was necessary to prevent further accidents.



ZRL has committed to providing regular updates as investigations and remedial works progress.



Ng’onga said the next steps are to conduct geotechnical assessments to determine the extent of the ground instability. Implement mitigation measures to stabilize the railway line and engage stakeholders to minimize disruption to cross-border operations.



ZRL has assured stakeholders that every effort will be made to restore operations safely and efficiently.



📸ZRL