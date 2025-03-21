Zambia Ranks 131 globally, 26 in Africa in World Happiness Report



ZAMBIA has been ranked 131 globally and 26 on the continent in the 2024 World Happiness Report, placing it significantly below the continent’s leader, Mauritius.



The report, released recently, assesses happiness levels across 147 countries, considering factors such as GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption perceptions.



Mauritius topped the African list, securing 78th place globally.





The African rankings following Mauritius are:



2. Libya (79th)

3. Algeria (84th)

4. South Africa (95th)

5. Mozambique (96th)

6. Gabon (97th)

7. Ivory Coast (98th)

8. Congo (99th)

9. Guinea (102nd)

10. Namibia (103rd)



Sierra Leone placed second-to-last overall, ranking 146th globally, just ahead of Afghanistan.





Meanwhile, Finland maintained its position as the world’s happiest country for the eighth consecutive year.



The report, which analyzed data from 2022 to 2024, highlighted the impact of robust democratic institutions on national well-being.





Other notable rankings include Costa Rica and Mexico entering the top ten, while the United States fell to 24th place, its lowest ranking to date, due to increasing social isolation and declining community engagement.





Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, reflecting the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



Kalemba March 21, 2025