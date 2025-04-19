ZAMBIA RECEIVES MEDICAL EQUIPMENT WORTH USD 1 MILLION FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA



HEALTH Minister, Dr. Elijah J. Muchima, has received a consignment of medical equipment valued at approximately one million United States dollars from the Government and people of the Republic of India.



The handover ceremony took place in Lusaka, where Dr. Muchima accepted the donation on behalf of the Government and people of Zambia. The equipment was officially handed over by His Excellency Mr. Alok Ranjan Jha, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Zambia.



The donation includes anaesthesia machines, operating theatre tables and lights, dental chair units, infant incubators, infant resuscitaires, patient monitors, and hospital beds. These essential medical tools will be distributed to health facilities across the country, with a special focus on enhancing service delivery at district and provincial levels.



Minister Muchima expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of India for their timely and generous contribution. He emphasised that the consignment is more than a delivery of vital medical supplies, it is a reflection of strong bilateral ties and a shared commitment to advancing public health in both nations.



“This consignment is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to strengthening health systems and delivering services where they are needed most,” he said. “Together, we are building a healthier Zambia. Together, we will achieve health for all.”



The donation was initially pledged during the 2018 State Visit of former Indian President, His Excellency Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, and is part of ongoing efforts to support Zambia’s health sector.



High Commissioner Alok Ranjan Jha reaffirmed India’s commitment to working with Zambia to improve healthcare delivery, noting the two countries’ longstanding and growing partnership in health, education, technology, and infrastructure development.



This support aligns with Zambia’s broader goal of strengthening primary health care and accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage. The Ministry of Health has reiterated its dedication to ensuring transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of the donated equipment, with priority given to underserved communities.



MOH