ZAMBIA RECORDS 12% INCREASE IN COPPER PRODUCTION IN 2024



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has announced a 12 percent increase in copper production from 732,000 metric tonnes in 2023 to over 820,000 metric tonnes in 2024.





Speaking at a media briefing on the 2024 performance review in Lusaka today, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has attributed the growth to expansion in large scale mines such as Lumwana and First Quantum Minerals, especially with Lumwana doubling production during this period.



Mr. Kabuswe says his ministry working with the mines will strive to ensure that the country reaches the 1 million metric tonnes psychological barrier in 2025 adding that if achieved, it will be a step closer to 3 million metric tonnes copper production.





The Minister has also announced that gold production grew by 40 percent, cobalt at 581 percent, nickel at 164 percent and manganese at 102 percent among others.



And Mr. Kabuswe has described as innuendos sentiments that Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines are dormant, saying that the two mines have shown positive momentum and have contributed to the increased copper production.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kabuswe says 98 mine accidents were reported in 2024 compared to 43 recorded in 2023 with 31 and 19 fatalities respectively, while 680 artisanal mining rights licenses were issued in 2024 compared to 304 in 2023.