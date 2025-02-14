ZAMBIA RECORDS 53.3 PERCENT INCREASE IN INTERNATIONAL TOURIST ARRIVALS IN 2024



Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba has disclosed that Zambia last year recorded a 53.3 percent increase in international arrivals, from 1,392, 153 recorded in 2023 to over 2,100,000.



The Minister has also disclosed that the country’s visits to tourist destinations in the same year rose to over 530,110 from 486,418 recorded in 2023, representing a 9 percent increase.



Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Sikumba further stated that K319.5million non tax revenue was generated from the sector against the target of K200.9 million representing 59 percent.



Mr. Sikumba also said the country targets to attain over 2.4 million international arrivals and grow domestic tourism by at least 30 percent in 2025 and that his ministry through the Zambia Tourism Agency-ZTA has put in place mechanisms to intensify marketing of destinations to attract more international tourists and promotion of local tourists.



He says the tourism sector also suffered a number of challenges major among them being the severe effects of the drought which resulted in inadequate water for wildlife and energy challenges that also saw both small and big sector players resort to alternative energy sources which led to the rise in the cost of doing business.



Meanwhile, Zambia Tourism Council Chairperson Yusuf Zumla has appealed for increased budgetary allocation to the Zambia Tourism Agency-ZTA as a way of enhancing marketing of Zambia’s tourism sector.