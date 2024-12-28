ZAMBIA RECORDS INCREASE IN URBAN ELECTRICITY ACCESS RATE



ZAMBIA has recorded an increase in urban electricity access rate.



This is according to the 2023 National Energy Access Baseline Survey report on households in the country.





The report indicates that out of over one point five million households in the country, over 80 percent have access to electricity, up from 64 percent previously recorded.





Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba says the increase has been a result of the measures the ministry has implemented in collaboration with different stakeholders.



Mr. Mumba, however, notes that the increased access to electricity shows the need to reduce reliance on hydropower.





He was speaking during the launch of the National Energy Access Baseline Survey Report in Lusaka today.



The report was done by the Ministry of Energy in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Authority -REA- and Zambia Statistics Agency.





And Zambia Statistics Agency Acting Statistician Sheila Mudenda said the findings of the report provide critical information and data to inform policies, guide investment decisions, and shape development strategies.



