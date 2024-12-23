ZAMBIA RECORDS SLIGHT INCREASE IN PASS RATE FOR GRADE 7 AND 9 EXAMS IN 2024



By Tellah Hazinji



Education Minister Douglas Siakalima has announced that a total of 350,116 candidates out of 491,785 candidates who sat the Primary School Leaving Examination have obtained certificates, representing a pass rate of 71.19 percent.





And the minister has announced that a total of 302,870 candidates sat the Junior Secondary School Leaving Exam out of which 169,280 candidates representing a 55.89% pass rate obtained certificates.





Announcing the results in Lusaka this morning, Education Minister Douglas Siakalima disclosed that there were no reported exam malpractices during the 2024 primary school leaving exam while 92 individuals at one whole centre for the junior secondary school leaving exam were suspected of examination malpractices which were of assistance in nature.





Mr. Siakalima says the results of the affected candidates have been withheld pending determination by the appropriate committee of the examination Council Of Zambia Board.





Meanwhile, Mr. Siakalima has announced that early Childhood Education, Primary Education and Secondary Education will re-open on Monday, 10th February, 2025 to allow his ministry to print materials and orient teachers for the new curriculum that will be carried out in a phased approach.



