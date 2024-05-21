ZAMBIA RISKS BECOMING A FAILED STATE – SANGWA
By Kgotso Sharon Tembo
Well known constitutional lawyer and now Presidential aspirant John Sangwa [State Council] has expressed concern at Zambia’s current trajectory, warning that the country is on the verge of becoming a failed state. Mr. Sangwa has emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional rights and the rule of law in a democratic society.
When he featured on Diamond TV’s Diamond Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr. Sangwa criticized the recent incident where police disrupted a meeting between former President Edgar Lungu and Bishop Clement Mulenga.
“The constitution guarantees rights to privacy and freedom of movement,” Sangwa stated.
“Edgar Lungu visiting the church was a private meeting, and the police are not entitled to come in and budge.”
He further argues that the government’s focus should be on institutional reform rather than comparing its performance to that of its predecessors. He says that if Edgar Lungu and the previous administration were so bad, the primary objective of the new government should be to bring institutional reform as using a predecessor’s track record as a benchmark is a problem in itself.
Mr. Sangwa has since implored the government of the day to compare what the law says and look at to what extent the law has been implemented in the current regime.
The lawyer also stated that the underlying institutional issues have been festering for many years, spanning multiple administrations and that the erosion of the rule of law and democratic principles, jeopardizes the nation’s stability and prosperity.
Government recently held a press briefing where Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu advised the Zambia Police to exercise caution in their conduct when dealing with the church.
This is not the first time that the UPND government has appeared to be at loggerheads with the church.-Diamond TV
Too many cooks spoil the soup
The opposition in zambia is a failed project. They literally comment on anything including things that have already been discussed and kind of resolved. It’s no longer necessary to comment on Lungu’s vist to his Father in Kabwe. After all Lungu went there unplanned. No one knows the purpose of his visit except that what followed was his “baby which can be born before 2026”. In any case , it may never be born.
So ba Sangwa comment on things that bring impetus to the economy and social lives of the people! HH is busy opening up roads and mines. Go to Chililabombwe – Chingola. Some of you, out of jealous, can’t even go there because you can’t imagine driving on a nice road that all previous regimes failed to do until HH came on scene. Today , he is commissioning the Ndola Lusaka dual carriage way which was only done by KK. And you are busy , sangwa, talking rubbish on radio Phoenix! HH us busy working.
Not at all, Zambia should have failed under PF but survived. This time Zambia is in capable hands of a president with a clear vision. Of course some disgruntled elements are trying by all means to destabilize the country and claim that it’s a failed state. But that will not happen and those bringing the confusion should be prepared for the consequences because they will meet the full throttle of the law and should not cry persecution.