ZAMBIA RISKS BECOMING A FAILED STATE – SANGWA

By Kgotso Sharon Tembo

Well known constitutional lawyer and now Presidential aspirant John Sangwa [State Council] has expressed concern at Zambia’s current trajectory, warning that the country is on the verge of becoming a failed state. Mr. Sangwa has emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional rights and the rule of law in a democratic society.

When he featured on Diamond TV’s Diamond Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr. Sangwa criticized the recent incident where police disrupted a meeting between former President Edgar Lungu and Bishop Clement Mulenga.

“The constitution guarantees rights to privacy and freedom of movement,” Sangwa stated.

“Edgar Lungu visiting the church was a private meeting, and the police are not entitled to come in and budge.”

He further argues that the government’s focus should be on institutional reform rather than comparing its performance to that of its predecessors. He says that if Edgar Lungu and the previous administration were so bad, the primary objective of the new government should be to bring institutional reform as using a predecessor’s track record as a benchmark is a problem in itself.

Mr. Sangwa has since implored the government of the day to compare what the law says and look at to what extent the law has been implemented in the current regime.

The lawyer also stated that the underlying institutional issues have been festering for many years, spanning multiple administrations and that the erosion of the rule of law and democratic principles, jeopardizes the nation’s stability and prosperity.

Government recently held a press briefing where Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu advised the Zambia Police to exercise caution in their conduct when dealing with the church.

This is not the first time that the UPND government has appeared to be at loggerheads with the church.-Diamond TV