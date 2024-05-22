ZAMBIA RISKS SLIDING INTO CIVIL UNREST – CHRIS ZUMANI

ZAMBIA RISKS SLIDING INTO CIVIL UNREST – ZUMANI

The signs are ripe that Zambia will face civil unrest due to continued political instability coupled with the ever-increasing high cost of living and poverty, Zumani Zimba has said.

Dr Zimba said the vital early signs of civil unrest in most countries are mainly democratic backslide and political extremism.

He said Zambia falls into both categories and all early warnings for political instability are ripe unless President Hakainde Hichilema takes urgent policy actions to contain and prevent it.

He said when things are falling apart and national divisions as well as sectarian tensions multiply, the President is the only person who can take political measures and exercise leadership wisdom to reverse and prevent any form of civil unrest before it happens