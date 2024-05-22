ZAMBIA RISKS SLIDING INTO CIVIL UNREST – CHRIS ZUMANI

ZAMBIA RISKS SLIDING INTO CIVIL UNREST – ZUMANI
The signs are ripe that Zambia will face civil unrest due to continued political instability coupled with the ever-increasing high cost of living and poverty, Zumani Zimba has said.
Dr Zimba said the vital early signs of civil unrest in most countries are mainly democratic backslide and political extremism.
He said Zambia falls into both categories and all early warnings for political instability are ripe unless President Hakainde Hichilema takes urgent policy actions to contain and prevent it.
He said when things are falling apart and national divisions as well as sectarian tensions multiply, the President is the only person who can take political measures and exercise leadership wisdom to reverse and prevent any form of civil unrest before it happens
There will be no civil unrest in Zambia we are not just about politics as a nation
The crisis is Only in your head Zumani!
Zambia is Ziko lamutendele!
Just blame ECL for his wrong timing.
Just a word of caution: stop wearing ECL T shirts!
Your arch enemies are on the loose!
Bamenyewa benangu chifukwa chosasunga mau!
Just accept the reality of no early elections as you so wish.
We are stuck with President Dr HH till August 2026, and possibly beyond as we have sat him down and is beginning to redeem himself!
As chief advisor to ECL, please know that ECL will have a criminal tag by 2026 and will therefore be ineligible for any public office! So start looking for another candidate!