ZAMBIA-SAUDI ARABIA CHICKEN EXPORT DEAL TO ACTUALIZE WITHIN THREE MONTHS

By Chileshe Mwango

The government has disclosed that Zambia is finalizing the required documentation to actualize the exportation of chickens to Saudi Arabia.

In April last year, the Ministry of Small and Medium scale Enterprises announced that a renowned multi- million dollar company had expressed interest to import chickens from Zambia.

According to the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Permanent Secretary Yvonne Mpundu, the process will be finalized within three months with her ministry in continuous contact with their Saudi Arabian counterparts.

Ms. Mpundu is confident that once the process is finalized, poultry farmers in the country will have an international market for their products.

She has assured poultry farmers that the ministry has been working in the background to ensure that a ready market is available for them.

PHOENIX NEWS